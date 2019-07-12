Magnitude-4.6 earthquake shakes Pacific Northwest overnight

(CNN) An earthquake rocked some residents awake early Friday in the Pacific Northwest.

The quake was a magnitude 4.6, the US Geological Survey reported, and its epicenter was near Three Lakes, Washington, about 40 miles north of Seattle.

The earthquake was felt all the way to the Canadian border, the agency said.

No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake, according to a tweet from the US National Tsunami Warning Center.

There are reports of items falling off walls and shelves but no reports of damage.