Breaking News

Magnitude-4.6 earthquake shakes Pacific Northwest overnight

By Doug Criss, CNN

Updated 4:22 PM ET, Fri July 12, 2019

Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.

The epicenter was near Three Lakes, Washington, about 40 miles north of Seattle.
The epicenter was near Three Lakes, Washington, about 40 miles north of Seattle.

(CNN)An earthquake rocked some residents awake early Friday in the Pacific Northwest.

The quake was a magnitude 4.6, the US Geological Survey reported, and its epicenter was near Three Lakes, Washington, about 40 miles north of Seattle.
The earthquake was felt all the way to the Canadian border, the agency said.
No tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake, according to a tweet from the US National Tsunami Warning Center.
    There are reports of items falling off walls and shelves but no reports of damage.
    Read More
    The quake comes a week after a pair of strong tremors shook parts of California.