Believe it or not, massive sea creatures once lived in the Sahara

(CNN) It sounds like the twist in a sci-fi movie or an abandoned plotline on "Lost," but new research reveals some of the largest (and probably scariest*) sea creatures lived in what is now the Sahara Desert.

For two decades, scientists examined fossils and sediment in present-day Mali to form an accurate picture of what this prehistoric environment looked like. They concluded the body of water was warm and shallow and, less pleasantly, was home to five-foot-long catfish and 40-foot-long sea snakes.

Ancient Malian catfish specimens and their estimated sizes. The largest catfish was estimated to be 160cm in length, or about 5.2 feet.

"The ancient Malian ecosystem had numerous apex predators including Crocodyliformes, Serpentes, and Amiidae, some of which were among the largest species in their clades," the paper reads. (A clade is a group of organisms thought to have evolved from the same ancestor.)

In plain English, that's crocodile-like animals, snakes and ugly fish; all of them designed to kill.

