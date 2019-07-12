Breaking News

Oklahoma boy, 8, accidentally shoots twin in the hand, police say

By Ray Sanchez and Melissa Alonso, CNN

Updated 11:40 AM ET, Fri July 12, 2019

(CNN)An 8-year-old Oklahoma boy who "got a hold" of his parents' handgun accidentally shot his twin in the hand Friday morning, Midwest City police said.

The victim's life was not at risk, Assistant Chief Sid Porter said.
The parents were home in Midwest City -- about 8 miles southeast of Oklahoma City -- and heard the gunshot in another room, Porter said. They called 911.
No charges are expected, Porter said.
    Fire rescue teams arrived about 7:40 a.m., said David Richardson, a Midwest City Fire Department spokesman.
    The injured child was alert on the way to the hospital, Richardson said.