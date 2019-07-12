People and animals evacuated as raging fire burns 3,000 acres in Maui

(CNN) A raging blaze led to evacuations of people and animals in parts of Maui as firefighters battled to keep it away from residential areas, Hawaii officials said.

High resolution imagery from GOES-17 is showing smoke associated with a fire in Maui's central valley this afternoon. #hiwx pic.twitter.com/q4yYY8AWEz — NWSHonolulu (@NWSHonolulu) July 12, 2019

As darkness set in, Maui Mayor Mike Victorino said firefighters would not bring it under control overnight.

"We can't fight the fire tonight. We're not going to send any firefighters into harm's way," Victorino said Thursday.

County of Maui activated its Emergency Operations Center to respond to the fire Thursday morning. By afternoon, the flames were burning out of control and emergency officials sent a mobile alert warning nearby residents to evacuate.

Read More