Friday's Google Doodle honors René Favaloro, the father of modern heart surgery

(CNN) On Friday, Google honored the man behind modern heart surgery.

On what would've been his 96th birthday, Argentinian surgeon René Favaloro got the Google Doodle treatment for his contributions to medicine and defense of human rights.

Though he's best known for inventing the coronary artery bypass surgery, his medical career began in a small farming community in central Argentina. Over 12 years, he established the first mobile blood bank and trained future physicians in an operating room he built himself, cardiologist Gabriella Captur wrote in a journal tribute

It was here, she said, that he shaped his social conscience and firm belief that quality health care was a basic human right.

"There was something about this Sicilian surgeon, who was fearless in the face of injustice, yet so easily moved to tears by human suffering," she wrote (Favaloro was Italian on his father's side).

