A Georgia couple is sued by a white tenant who says she was evicted after having African American guests

(CNN) A white woman in North Georgia has filed a housing discrimination suit against landlords who she says evicted her because she had African American guests over for a play date with her daughters, aged 2 and 9.

Victoria Sutton lived in a home in Adairsville, owned by Patricia and Allen McCoy, from August 2017 until December, when she says she moved out over concerns for her and her daughter's safety.

She lived there with her family, including her 2-year-old's father, her 9-year-old daughter and a 19-year-old niece.

According to a lawsuit filed Wednesday by lawyers from the ACLU of Georgia and the law firm Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll, in September, Sutton began inviting a black co-worker with a 5-year-old son to visit so their children could play.

After one of the playdates, the lawsuit says, Allen McCoy knocked on her door and used racial slurs to refer to African Americans.

Read More