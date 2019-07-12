A deputy pulled over a car for speeding. That traffic stop saved a 12-day-old baby's life

(CNN) When Deputy Will Kimbro stopped a car for speeding last month, he didn't know he would end up saving a newborn's life.

The dramatic episode, which took place during a routine patrol in Berkeley County, South Carolina on June 11, was caught on a newly released video recorded by the officer's body camera.

As Kimbro stopped the vehicle, the driver got out of the car and shouted that the baby stopped breathing after drinking from a bottle, according to the Berkeley County Sheriff's Office.

Her body was limp and blueish from lack of oxygen, the sheriff's office said.

After asking the mother, who was sitting on the passenger's seat, for the baby's name, the deputy puts the baby on her lap, checks the pulse, and starts massaging her heart as part of lifesaving first aid.

