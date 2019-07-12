Kids who wear bike helmets in one New York county are getting tickets -- with a twist

(CNN) Some children in Chemung County, New York, weren't wearing helmets while riding their bikes, so local law enforcement say they decided to take action.

All summer long, police and sheriff's deputies are ticketing kids who protect their melons -- but the "tickets" are for free ice cream.

It's a simple concept that's worked for years: Wear a helmet. Get a coupon. Use said coupon for dessert.

The Chemung County Sheriff's Office said and local law enforcement teamed up with the Southern Tier Bicycle League and scoop shops across town to run the initiative. The league's Kent Goben said the effort's been fairly successful in upping the helmet count.

"There's nothing like seeing the kids do a mad dash on their bicycles to get over [to the officers] and get the coupons," he told CNN.

