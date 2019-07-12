Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to set up Wimbledon final with Novak Djokovic

(CNN)Roger Federer remains on course for a ninth Wimbledon title after beating Rafael Nadal in an enthralling encounter to reach his 12th final at the All England Club.
It took more than three tense, nerve-shredding hours of the highest quality tennis for the Swiss to wrap up a 7-6 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory.
Federer will now face Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final after the Serb beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-2 earlier Friday.
There was so much anticipation ahead of the showdown as two of the greatest to ever play the sport were meeting for the first time at Wimbledon since their epic 2008 final -- considered by many to be the greatest tennis match of all time.
That Nadal and Federer -- aged 33 and 37, respectively -- are not only still at the top of their own games, but also at the top of the sport more than a decade later is a testament to both their skill and dedication.
Turning back the clock
Both players began the match by rattling off service games with very little trouble and it took until the eighth game, with Nadal serving at 3-4, before either player conjured up a break point.
It came and went in the blink of an eye as Nadal bludgeoned a forehand that Federer had no hope of returning.
With no breaks of serve the set went to a tiebreak and the first point immediately drew the mind back to that final 11 years ago.
The pair exchanged stunning groundstrokes, before Nadal improbably tracked down Federer's exquisite drop volley and prodded the ball past him down the line.
But, just as he did twice back in 2008, Federer came from behind to take the tiebreak, playing four points of unanswerable quality to take the first set.
While the first set was a tight, tense affair, the second was anything but. Both men were made to save break points in their opening service games and while Nadal held his concentration, Federer lost his.
The Swiss' shots became wild and loose, unable to withstand Nadal's relentless power. Two breaks of serve followed and the set quickly ran away from Federer, with Nadal wrapping it up with a straightforward hold to love.
With both players in the twilight of their illustrious careers, neither know how many more opportunities like these they will have to get into grand slam finals.
At the start of the third set, Federer and Nadal began to play the tennis their great rivalry has become known for over the years and both players would have been proud of in their prime.
Nadal's shots seemed to have more bite to them and Federer all of a sudden had an extra spring in his step.
It was Federer who elevated his game to another level, breaking Nadal's serve and then going on to save two break points on his own the following game.
It was to be the turning point in the set and Federer knew it. Usually so calm and collected on court, he let out a loud "come on" and pumped his fist in the direction of his box.
He held serve on two more occasions to edge ahead in what was quickly becoming another special evening on Wimbledon's Center Court.
The momentum was now well and truly with Federer and he seemed to be getting the better of Nadal, who began to cut a frustrated figure and starting to look powerless to stop the magic his opponent was wielding with his racket.
An early break of serve in the fourth set compounded the Spaniard's misery and from there Federer never once looked like relinquishing the lead.
Nadal did save two match points in stunning fashion when serving at 3-5 down but, in the end, it was only delaying the inevitable.
Incredibly, the pair saved their very best tennis until last. Federer was forced to save one break point when serving for a place in the final and Nadal a match point with some of the most breathless tennis Center Court is likely to witness.
When Nadal hit the decisive backhand long past the baseline, the crowd rose to their feet and gave the two players a raucous standing ovation that went on for several minutes.
It might not have been 2008, but at times it wasn't far off.
Djokovic dumps Bautista Agut
Defending champion Djokovic recovered from a second-set wobble