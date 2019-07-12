Roger Federer beats Rafael Nadal to set up Wimbledon final with Novak Djokovic

(CNN) Roger Federer remains on course for a ninth Wimbledon title after beating Rafael Nadal in an enthralling encounter to reach his 12th final at the All England Club.

It took more than three tense, nerve-shredding hours of the highest quality tennis for the Swiss to wrap up a 7-6 1-6 6-3 6-4 victory.

Federer will now face Novak Djokovic in Sunday's final after the Serb beat Roberto Bautista Agut 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-2 earlier Friday.

There was so much anticipation ahead of the showdown as two of the greatest to ever play the sport were meeting for the first time at Wimbledon since their epic 2008 final -- considered by many to be the greatest tennis match of all time.

That Nadal and Federer -- aged 33 and 37, respectively -- are not only still at the top of their own games, but also at the top of the sport more than a decade later is a testament to both their skill and dedication.

