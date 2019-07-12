Novak Djokovic beats Roberto Batista Agut to reach Wimbledon final

(CNN) Defending champion Novak Djokovic recovered from a second-set wobble against Roberto Batista Agut to set up a Wimbledon final against either Roger Federer or Rafael Nadal.

Djokovic triumphed 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-2 over Spain's Batista Agut as he targets a fifth Wimbledon title and 16th grand slam overall.

The Serb looked to be at his very best for long periods of the match but Batista Agut, not at all overawed by the occasion in his first grand slam semifinal, matched his opponent's brilliance at times.

But the unrelenting Djokovic was too strong for the 23rd seed and will meet the winner of Federer vs.Nadal in their first clash at Wimbledon since the epic 2008 final.

Facing Djokovic was described as like playing against a "wall" by his quarterfinal opponent David Goffin, and Batista Agut quickly discovered what the Belgian was talking about.

