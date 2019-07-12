Novak Djokovic into Wimbledon final

(CNN) Defending champion Novak Djokovic recovered from a second-set wobble to beat Roberto Batista Agut in the first of two Wimbledon semifinals Friday.

Djokovic triumphed 6-2 4-6 6-3 6-2 over the Spaniard as he targets a fifth Wimbledon title and 16th major in all.

The Serb looked to be at his very best for long periods of the match but Batista Agut, not at all overawed by the occasion in his first grand slam semifinal, more than matched his opponent's brilliance at times.

Djokovic will now play either Rafael Nadal or Roger Federer in Sunday's final.

After his one-sided quarterfinal victory, Djokovic's opponent -- Belgian David Goffin -- remarked that it felt like he had been playing against a "wall" on Centre Court.

