(CNN)You want marquee matchups? Oh, we've got them!
Another chapter will be written in the storied Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal rivalry. And Novak Djokovic is facing someone who originally had planned on being at his bachelor party; more on that in a bit.
And it's not just about the Big 3. Serena Williams -- remember her? -- is accelerating toward a 24th major title to tie her with Margaret Court for the most all time, but standing in her way is a formidable foe in Simona Halep.
These final few matches at Wimbledon will be must-see TV. But there's more. There will be a new world champion in men's cricket. And if you want extra speed, it's available in the form of horsepower and some furious pedaling.
Here's your guide to the weekend's biggest sports events:
Wimbledon
Spain's Roberto Bautista Agut was supposed to be in Ibiza for his bachelor party this weekend, but instead has the pleasure of playing against the world No. 1 and reigning Wimbledon champion Djokovic in the semifinals.
"We had everything organized already," the No. 23 seed, in his first major semifinal at age 31, said earlier this week. "My friends, six of them, are all there. It feels better to be here in London." Instead, he said, he thinks they'll be flying to London on Friday.
Following that match is Fedal XL -- one of the biggest rivalries in all of sports. It's their first grass court match against each other since the epic 2008 final, which Nadal won. In the previous 39 meetings, Nadal, now 33 years old, has bested Federer 24 times, but the 37-year-old Federer has dominated the grass court and is going for a record ninth Wimbledon title.
Federer has the most major singles titles of any man, with 20. Nadal is second with 18 and Djokovic, at 32, is third with 15.
Meanwhile, Williams is the oldest grand slam finalist in the Open Era at 37 years, 291 days, surpassing Martina Navratilova at Wimbledon in 1994 at 37 years, 258 days, according to the WTA. Williams is seeking her eighth Wimbledon singles title. Only Navratilova has won more, with nine. In the pre-Open Era, Helen Wills Moody won eight.
Williams also is bidding to be the fourth mother to win a major in the Open Era, following Court, Evonne Goolagong Cawley and Kim Clijsters. Williams' last major title was the 2017 Australian Open, when she was pregnant.
At age 27, Halep has one major title, winning the 2018 French Open. This is her fifth final in her career across all majors.
Watch it:
Friday: Djokovic vs. Bautista Agut at 8 a.m. ET, with Nadal vs. Federer to follow on ESPN
Saturday: Williams vs. Halep at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN
Sunday: TBD vs. TBD in the men's final at 9 a.m. ET on ESPN
International viewers, check local listings.
ICC Cricket World Cup Final
No matter the result on Sunday, the ICC Cricket World Cup will be in unfamiliar hands.
Three weeks ago, England was a single defeat away from crashing out of the ICC Cricket World Cup before the close of round-robin play. Now, the hosts are in the final.
The English face a dark horse in New Zealand, who arrived in the final after a momentous upset victory over India. The Black Caps from New Zealand turned heads when they ended the nine-match unbeaten streak of the highly favored Men in Blue. But they haven't quickly forgotten the 119-run drubbing England dealt them during the round-robin phase of the tournament.
England last reached the final in 1992. For New Zealand, it was in 2015. The winner will be a first-time world champion.
Watch it:
Sunday: At 5:30 a.m. ET on Willow
International view