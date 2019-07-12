(CNN) You want marquee matchups? Oh, we've got them!

Another chapter will be written in the storied Roger Federer vs. Rafael Nadal rivalry. And Novak Djokovic is facing someone who originally had planned on being at his bachelor party; more on that in a bit.

And it's not just about the Big 3. Serena Williams -- remember her? -- is accelerating toward a 24th major title to tie her with Margaret Court for the most all time, but standing in her way is a formidable foe in Simona Halep.

These final few matches at Wimbledon will be must-see TV. But there's more. There will be a new world champion in men's cricket. And if you want extra speed, it's available in the form of horsepower and some furious pedaling.

Here's your guide to the weekend's biggest sports events:

