Afghanistan: child suicide bomber kills five, injures 40 in wedding attack

Kabul, Afghanistan (CNN) Five people have been killed and 40 injured in a suicide bombing in eastern Afghanistan Friday that local officials say was carried out by a minor.

The bomber targeted a tribal elder and a local police chief at a wedding in Nagarhar province, local government spokesman Attaullah Khugyani said.

It is not yet clear why the attack was carried out or how old the minor was.

Taliban spokesman Zabiullah Mojahid denied responsibility for the attack in a message to media on Friday.

The attack comes as closed door peace talks reached a breakthrough on July 9 when a group of prominent Afghans, including some government officials acting in a personal capacity unofficially agreed on a roadmap with the Taliban as to how they might get towards a peace deal.

