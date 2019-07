(CNN) Antoine Griezmann's long-awaited move to Barcelona was finally completed Friday after the Spanish champion met the player's €120 million ($135m) buyout clause.

According to a statement published on the club's website, Griezmann, 28, will sign a five-year deal with an astonishing buyout clause of €800 million ($900 million).

Griezmann scored 133 goals in 256 appearances for Atletico Madrid after arriving from Real Sociedad in 2014.

More to follow...