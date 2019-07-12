Scientists in Switzerland discover a new dinosaur species

(CNN) Scientists in Switzerland have discovered a new species of dinosaur after unearthing a well-preserved skeleton from the late triassic period.

According to new research from the University of Zurich, the dinosaur -- a carnivorous predator about 8.5 feet long -- belongs to a genus and species never before seen.

Paleontologists named the new dinosaur Notatesseraeraptor frickensis, a reference to the town of Frick, Switzerland, where the skeleton was unearthed in 2006. But it wasn't until this week that the results of a phylogenetic analysis (like a map of the dino's evolutionary tree) were published, revealing its traits were unlike any other.

"We realized that it was something important," the study's author Marion Zahner told CNN, adding that the skull first tipped her off to the dinosaur's unique characteristics. "The skull is very interesting from an evolutionary standpoint."

The species is also the first theropod, a group of flesh-eating dinosaurs that walk on two supportive hind legs (think of a T. Rex with strong legs and stubby arms), found in Switzerland.

