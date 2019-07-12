Your ultimate guide to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top deals and discounts to shop right now

Story highlights The highly anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts now.

Enjoy the early access and shop the pre-sale now through July 18.

Today marks the start of one of the biggest shopping events of the year: Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

Each year, the mega-retailer discounts designer clothing, must-have apparel, home decor, beauty products and even tech gadgets at a steep price, making the Anniversary Sale the brand's biggest event of the year. But what sets this sale apart from the rest is the fact that all the merchandise up for grabs isn't old, unwanted inventory. Instead customers can shop brand new arrivals that come in a variety of styles and sizing, but at sale prices. So, yeah, this sale is a pretty big deal.

It is important to note that after the event is over, prices will go back up to their original pricing and may not go back on sale later.

Excited yet? Let us give you the details:

When is it?

The epic sale will take place on July 19 and last until August 14. But, if you are a Nordstrom cardholder, the savings have already begun! From July 12 until July 18, cardholders can shop the pre-sale, which includes tons of amazing new arrivals.

What's on sale?

You will save big on exceptional summer pieces, as well as highly coveted fall merchandise for the entire family. Better news is that all Nordstrom's items come with free shipping and free returns.

What products do we love?

To help you navigate this massive sale, we rounded up some our favorite items in each category. Not a cardholder? Don't fret. Check back here once the sale begins on July 19 to shop our all of our picks.

Top women's apparel and footwear to shop:

CozyChic Lite Circle Cardigan ($76.90, originally $116; nordstrom.com)

Lightweight, cozy, and perfect for just about anything.

HOZella Live in High Waist Leggings ($38, originally $59; nordstrom.com)

These moisture-wicking leggings won't slip during your downward dog.

Adidas Swift Sneaker ($63.90, originally $85; nordstrom.com)

This stylish sneaker includes an OrthoLite footbed for extreme comfort.

ASTR the Label Lace Midi Dress ($58.90, originally $89; nordstrom.com)

The perfect dress to wear to the summer wedding you have on your calendar.

Vince Camuto Gigietta Bootie ($99.90, originally $149.95; nordstrom.com)

These boots are the perfect combination of the western chic.

Top men's apparel and footwear to shop:

Patagonia Slim Fit Zip Jacket ($109.90, originally $149; nordstrom.com)

A lightweight jacket that doesn't sacrifice warmth for style.

Brandon Cap Toe Oxford ($263.90, originally $395; nordstrom.com)

Every man's closet needs a simple, polished pair of oxfords.

ECCO Soft 7 Sneaker ($99.90, originally $159.95; nordstrom.com)

Equal parts comfort and style. These sneakers promise to keep your feet fresh all day long.

1901 Slim Fit Oxford Shirt ($39.90, originally $49.50; nordstrom.com)

You'll love this soft button-down in a variety of preppy hues.

Slim Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt ($13.90, originally $22; nordstrom.com)

Because you can never have enough plain tees.

Top kids clothing and footwear to shop:

The North Face Reversible Water Repellent Jacket ($66.90, originally $90; nordstrom.com)

Silky soft on the inside; water resistant taffeta on the outside.

Adidas Swift Run J Sneaker ($48.90, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

The perfect pair of back-to-school sneakers.

Patagonia Furry Friend Fleece Hoodie ($40.90, originally $55; nordstrom.com)

A hoodie so cute that you will wish it came in adult sizes.

Adidas Originals Logo T-Shirt & Shorts Set ($29.90, originally $40; nordstrom.com)

Wear together or mix and match!

JEM Simba Print Hooded Sweatshirt ($24.90, originally $40; nordstrom.com)

Is your kid loving the new movie? Then they will absolutely adore this Simba print sweatshirt.

Top home goods and decor items to shop:

CozyChic Throw ($96.90, originally $147; nordstrom.com)

Cuddle up with this microfiber blanket for a night of binge watching your favorite shows.

Ultrasonic Aromatherapy Diffuser ($25.90, originally $39.99; nordstrom.com)

Sit back and relax with this easy to use diffuser.

Peri Home Fringe Pillow ($19.90, originally $29.99; nordstrom.com)

The perfect accent pillow to serve as the finishing touch to your home decor.

Marble & Acacia Lazy Susan ($45.90, originally $69; nordstrom.com)

An elegant way to showcase your cheese and charcuterie

Iridescent Lagoon Candle ($22.90, originally $35; nordstrom.com)

This fresh scent containing notes of cashmere, freesia, and peony will help you relax at the end of the day.

Top beauty to shop:

Kiehl's Jumbo Amino Acid Conditioner ($40, originally $58; nordstrom.com)

An indulgent conditioner made with coconut and jojoba oils. Best when used after washing hair with Kiehl's Jumbo Amino Acid Shampoo ($40, originally $58; nordstrom.com)

Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Kit ($60, $78 value; nordstrom.com)

A three piece lip kit containing everything you need for an Insta-worthy pout.

T3 Cura Hair Dryer ($155, originally $235; nordstrom.com)

A blow dryer than fights frizz? Sign me up!

Bobbi Brown Eyeshadow & Face Palette ($85, originally $267 value; nordstrom.com)

A comprehensive kit featuring eyeshadow, highlight, bronzer, and mascara.

Oribe Full Size Magic Styling Kit ($61, $92 value; nordstrom.com)

Bad hair days be gone! You will love this Oribe styling kit containing two of their best selling products.

Top luggage and travel to shop:

Chevron 18-Inch Carry-On ($92, originally $139; nordstrom.com)

You'll love bringing this suitcase on your next flight. Looking for a whole set? Check out the 29-Inch & 18-Inch Luggage Set ($199, originally $299; nordstrom.com)

Tumi Alpha Bravo Nellis Backpack ($283.90, originally $425; nordstrom.com)

Durable, water resistant, and spacious; the perfect bag for just about anything.

Tumi Voyageur Just in Case Tote ($66.90; originally $100; nordstrom.com)

This awesome tote folds up into a tiny zip pouch, perfect for anyone on the go.

Tory Burch Passport Wallet ($151.90, originally $228; nordstrom.com)

A safe place for your passport, credit cards, cash, and more!

Herschel Small 23-Inch Suitcase ($126.90, originally $190; nordstrom.com)

Tough, sleek, and travel ready.