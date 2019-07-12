Your ultimate guide to the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale: Top deals and discounts to shop right now

Story highlights The highly anticipated Nordstrom Anniversary Sale starts now.

Enjoy the early access and shop the pre-sale now through July 18.

Today marks the start of one of the biggest shopping events of the year: Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

Each year, the mega-retailer discounts designer clothing, must-have apparel, home decor, beauty products and even tech gadgets at a steep price, making the Anniversary Sale the brand's biggest event of the year. But what sets this sale apart from the rest is the fact that all the merchandise up for grabs isn't old, unwanted inventory. Instead customers can shop brand new arrivals that come in a variety of styles and sizing, but at sale prices. So, yeah, this sale is a pretty big deal.

It is important to note that after the event is over, prices will go back up to their original pricing and may not go back on sale later.

Excited yet? Let us give you the details:

When is it?

The epic sale will take place on July 19 and last until August 14. But, if you are a Nordstrom cardholder, the savings have already begun! From July 12 until July 18, cardholders can shop the pre-sale, which includes tons of amazing new arrivals.

What's on sale?

You will save big on exceptional summer pieces, as well as highly coveted fall merchandise for the entire family. Better news is that all Nordstrom's items come with free shipping and free returns.

What products do we love?

To help you navigate this massive sale, we rounded up some our favorite items in each category. Not a cardholder? Don't fret. Check back here once the sale begins on July 19 to shop our all of our picks.

Top women's apparel and footwear to shop:

Leopard Mock Neck Short Sleeve Dress ($84.90, originally $128; nordstrom.com)

Madewell Ryder Cardigan ($64, originally $98; nordstrom.com)

Adidas Swift Sneaker ($63, originally $85; nordstrom.com)

ASTR the Label Lace Midi Dress ($58, originally $89; nordstrom.com)

Vince Camuto Gigietta Bootie ($99.90, originally $149.95; nordstrom.com)

Top men's apparel and footwear to shop:

Patagonia Slim Fit Zip Jacket ($109.90, originally $149; nordstrom.com)

Brandon Cap Toe Oxford ($263.90, originally $395; nordstrom.com)

ECCO Soft 7 Sneaker ($99.90, originally $159.95; nordstrom.com)

1901 Slim Fit Oxford Shirt ($39.90, originally $59.50; nordstrom.com)

Slim Fit Crew Neck T-Shirt ($13.90, originally $22; nordstrom.com)

Top kids clothing and footwear to shop:

The North Face Reversible Water Repellent Jacket ($66.90, originally $90; nordstrom.com)

Adidas Swift Run J Sneaker ($48.90, originally $65; nordstrom.com)

Patagonia Furry Friend Fleece Hoodie ($40.90, originally $55; nordstrom.com)

Adidas Originals Logo T-Shirt & Shorts Set ($29.90, originally $40; nordstrom.com)

JEM Simba Print Hooded Sweatshirt ($24.90, originally $40; nordstrom.com)

Top home goods and decor items to shop:

Anthropolgie Fez Bath Mat ($37.90, originally $58; nordstrom.com)

Mykero Comforter & Sham Set (starting at $86.90, originally starting at $129.99; nordstrom.com)

Peri Home Fringe Pillow ($19.90, originally $29.99; nordstrom.com)

Marble & Acacia Lazy Susan ($45.90, originally $69; nordstrom.com)

Iridescent Lagoon Candle ($22.90, originally $35; nordstrom.com)