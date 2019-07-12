These PowerPort wall chargers can fast charge your phone and laptop with ease

Don't you hate it when you get up in the morning and realize you forgot to charge your phone? You scramble to plug it in and hope that it charges enough to stay alive until you get to work or school. But it's 2019, and the good news is that fast chargers are readily available.

Anker's two new PowerPort wall chargers quickly charge a phone, tablet, laptop, Nintendo Switch or any device that needs a charge. These chargers are likely smaller than the ones included with your device, so there's a bit of innovation going on here.

What makes these so fast?

Anker uses its proprietary PowerIQ 3.0 technology for high-speed charging with gallium nitride components. GaN is replacing silicon in a lot of electronics, because it takes up less space than silicon and can be more efficient. With that in mind, Anker has been able to slim down these charging bricks but also deliver a fast charging experience.

It's pairing this faster technology inside with the up-and-coming USB-C plug, which is showing up in many devices like Apple's MacBook Air, MacBook Pro and iPad Pro along with the Google Pixel 3 and Samsung's Galaxy S10 line.

PowerPort Atom III Slim

The new PowerPort Atom III Slim is a 30-watt charger that's really impressive in person, and the $34.99 price point is equally impressive. It's an ultrathin wall plug, just 0.63 inches thick, that can fit behind a couch or in other tight places. The physical prongs fold inward as well, making it even more compact. You can expect this to charge an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy to 50% in under 30 minutes, and a MacBook Air to 100% in just shy of two hours.

PowerPort Atom III 60-watt

If you have a 15-inch MacBook Pro or want to charge an iPhone even faster, the $39.99 PowerPort Atom III 60-watt is the one for you. It's about 35% smaller than a conventional 60-watt charger. Also, thanks to GaN architecture inside, it won't run as hot. Like the PowerPort Atom III Slim, it features a USB-C port that also enables faster charging. This wall charger can handle laptops, phones, tablets, handheld consoles and even the large 12.9-inch iPad Pro.

Either of these chargers is a great addition to your tech arsenal, and picking up USB-C to USB-C, USB-C to USB-A, and USB-C to Lighting charging cords will complete the toolkit. Here are a few options from Anker that provide a safe and durable experience.

Anker 3-foot Powerline USB-C to USB-A 2-Pack ($9.99; amazon.com)

Anker USB C to Lightning 3-foot Apple MFi Certified Cable ($15.99; amazon.com)

Anker USB-C to USB-C 3-foot Cable ($11.99; amazon.com)

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed price at the time of publication.