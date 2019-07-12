Kim Basinger joins protest against the dog meat trade in Seoul

Seoul, South Korea (CNN) One animal rights activist holds a dead puppy outside South Korea's Parliament in the capital Seoul Friday, calling for an end to the dog meat industry.

A few meters away, a group of dog farmers eat meat from dogs they have reared, claiming it is their tradition and livelihood.

Dozens of policemen separate these two sharply contrasting faces of South Korea -- evocative images of a decades-old practice of farming dogs for human consumption.

Injecting a bit of star power into their demonstration, US actress Kim Basinger joined activists from animal rights group Last Chance for Animals (LCA) Friday protesting against the dog meat trade on "dog meat day" or Boknal, a day when the meat was traditionally eaten in the country.

For decades, South Korea has faced criticism over its treatment of animals and the country's ongoing custom of consuming dog meat, and South Korean animal rights activists have been at the forefront of attempting to shut down the trade.

