Settle in with these weekend reads

(CNN)Learn about the world's biggest refugee camp, a country where DNA is key to the dating game, and a whole host of inspiring women. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.
Almost 50 years ago, Eleanor Holmes Norton sued Newsweek magazine on behalf of women there who were not allowed to be reporters. CNN's Dana Bash shares her thoughts.
Monsoon floods hit this massive Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh. Here are their stories -- before and after the floods.
Good ol' Leo is one of thousands who have pledged to divest from fossil fuels. Here's what else he, and others like him, can do.
Dating is hard enough. Imagine if your genetic makeup determined your chance of scoring that second date. In one country, it does.
You might know Awkafina as the unsung hero of "Crazy Rich Asians." Well, the rapping actress is back in a new role -- and this time, she's the star.
In hospice care, dying people are kept comfortable without extreme medical intervention. A government watchdog released new reports on hospice facilities. They involve maggots, amputations and naked thieves.
The tennis master's unretouched cover photos for Harper's Bazaar are about more than fashion. See them here.