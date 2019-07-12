Breaking News

Settle in with these weekend reads

By Trisha Ahmed and Delaney Strunk, CNN

Updated 3:22 PM ET, Fri July 12, 2019

(CNN)Learn about the world's biggest refugee camp, a country where DNA is key to the dating game, and a whole host of inspiring women. Grab a cup of coffee and settle in. Here's what you might have missed during this busy week.

Her fight for equal pay in 1970 still resonates today

Almost 50 years ago, Eleanor Holmes Norton sued Newsweek magazine on behalf of women there who were not allowed to be reporters. CNN's Dana Bash shares her thoughts.

The world's biggest refugee camp is under water

    Monsoon floods hit this massive Rohingya refugee camp in Bangladesh. Here are their stories -- before and after the floods.
    How the super rich can save the world

    Good ol' Leo is one of thousands who have pledged to divest from fossil fuels. Here's what else he, and others like him, can do.

    The country where DNA affects dating

    Graphic by Abdulwahab Oshomah Abubakar
    Dating is hard enough. Imagine if your genetic makeup determined your chance of scoring that second date. In one country, it does.

    Awkwafina returns in 'The Farewell'

    You might know Awkafina as the unsung hero of "Crazy Rich Asians." Well, the rapping actress is back in a new role -- and this time, she's the star.

    Deficiencies in US hospice care

    In hospice care, dying people are kept comfortable without extreme medical intervention. A government watchdog released new reports on hospice facilities. They involve maggots, amputations and naked thieves.

      Serena Williams in a different light

      The tennis master's unretouched cover photos for Harper's Bazaar are about more than fashion. See them here.