(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Friday on CNN:
-- Labor Secretary Alex Acosta resigned, following a furor over his handling of millionaire Jeffery Epstein's 2008 plea deal.
-- Robert Mueller may not testify next week. Lawmakers are talking about rescheduling his testimony to July 24.
-- R. Kelly faces new federal charges after two indictments allege he made videos of himself having sex with minors, paid minors and their families to lie to investigators and exposed one woman to a sexually transmitted disease without her knowledge.
-- Jeffrey Epstein hired investigators who intimidated his accusers and witnesses to the alleged attacks, police reports show.
-- At least 18 babies and toddlers were separated from their parents at the border. They were kept apart for 20 days to half a year, according to a House report.
-- A wildfire scorched more than 3,000 acres in Maui. Hundreds of people fled the area and Oprah Winfrey opened her private road to help evacuations.
-- Tropical Storm Barry is moving through the Gulf of Mexico, and it could become a hurricane before its expected landfall in Louisiana tomorrow. Track the storm here.
-- A different storm is lashing the other side of the US. And a 4.9-magnitude earthquake hit Ridgecrest, California, one week after a powerful temblor struck Southern California.
-- Disney canceled a red-carpet event after the death of actor Cameron Boyce.
-- 'Autism alert' cards were issued in London. Here's why.