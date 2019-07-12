Hotel attack leaves at least 10 dead in Somalia

(CNN) At least 10 people were killed and dozens injured in an attack on a hotel in Somalia's port city of Kismayo on Friday, according to police.

Several gunmen stormed the heavily fortified Asasey Hotel in Kismayo, about 500 km south of the capital Mogadishu, after detonating a car bomb at the entrance gate, Somali police captain Mahad Abdia told CNN.

Among the dead are a regional president, tribal elders and journalists, Abdia told CNN. Dozens of regional officials and MPs have been rescued, he said. Local officials and elders were meeting inside the hotel ahead of a regional election in August.

Terror group Al Shabaab claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement published on an affiliated website, saying it targeted Jubbaland state ministers, regional and federal lawmakers, as well as candidates in the hotel.

Hassan Ali Khayre, Somalia's Prime Minister condemned "the brutal attack" in a statement Friday, and sent condolences to the relatives of the victims.

