Hubble spies something mysterious around a supermassive black hole

Photos: Wonders of the universe An artist's illustration of a thin disc embedded in a supermassive black hole at the center of spiral galaxy NGC 3147, 130 million light-years away. Hide Caption 1 of 113

Photos: Wonders of the universe Hubble captured this view of a spiral galaxy named NGC 972 that appears to be blooming with new star formation. The orange glow is created as hydrogen gas reacts to the intense light streaming outwards from nearby newborn stars. Hide Caption 2 of 113

Photos: Wonders of the universe This is jellyfish galaxy JO201. Hide Caption 3 of 113

Photos: Wonders of the universe The Eta Carinae star system, located 7,500 light-years from Earth, experienced a great explosion in 1838 and the Hubble Space Telescope is still capturing the aftermath. This new ultraviolet image reveals the warm glowing gas clouds that resemble fireworks. Hide Caption 4 of 113