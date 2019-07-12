Chat with us in Facebook Messenger. Find out what's happening in the world as it unfolds.
Photos:The week in 30 photos
A protester holds up a sign of multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, a well-connected hedge fund manager, in front of a federal courthouse in New York on Monday, July 8. A criminal indictment, unsealed Monday, accuses Epstein of operating a sex trafficking ring in which he sexually abused dozens of underage girls. He is charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Hide Caption
1 of 30
Photos:The week in 30 photos
Terrian Jones, carrying Drew and Chance Furlough to their mother, reacts as she feels something moving at her feet on Wednesday, July 10. Jones was walking down Belfast Street in New Orleans, which suffered severe flooding ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.
Hide Caption
2 of 30
Photos:The week in 30 photos
Megan Rapinoe pours champagne into Allie Long's mouth as the US women's soccer team celebrates its World Cup title with a parade in New York on Wednesday, July 10.
Hide Caption
3 of 30
Photos:The week in 30 photos
Young children in Rodriguez, Philippines, attend the wake of 3-year-old Kateleen Myca Ulpina on Tuesday, July 9. Ulpina was fatally shot by police officers conducting a drug raid targeting her father, who police say was armed and used her as a human shield. Some lawmakers have called for an investigation.
Hide Caption
4 of 30
Photos:The week in 30 photos
A man at the San Fermin festival is tossed by a cow after the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain, on Tuesday, July 9. The annual event draws daredevils from around the world.