The week in 30 photos

A protester holds up a sign of multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, a well-connected hedge fund manager, in front of a federal courthouse in New York on Monday, July 8. A criminal indictment, unsealed Monday, accuses Epstein of operating a sex trafficking ring in which he sexually abused dozens of underage girls. He is charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.
Terrian Jones, carrying Drew and Chance Furlough to their mother, reacts as she feels something moving at her feet on Wednesday, July 10. Jones was walking down Belfast Street in New Orleans, which suffered severe flooding ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.
Megan Rapinoe pours champagne into Allie Long's mouth as the US women's soccer team celebrates its World Cup title with a parade in New York on Wednesday, July 10.
Young children in Rodriguez, Philippines, attend the wake of 3-year-old Kateleen Myca Ulpina on Tuesday, July 9. Ulpina was fatally shot by police officers conducting a drug raid targeting her father, who police say was armed and used her as a human shield. Some lawmakers have called for an investigation.
A man at the San Fermin festival is tossed by a cow after the Running of the Bulls in Pamplona, Spain, on Tuesday, July 9. The annual event draws daredevils from around the world.
People take photos of Volkswagen's last Beetle during a ceremony in Cuautlancingo, Mexico, on Wednesday, July 10. The iconic car is being retired after roughly seven decades of production. In photos: The evolution of the Volkswagen Beetle
A model presents a creation from Spanish designer Miguel Marinero during a Fashion Week show in Madrid on Wednesday, July 10.
A model presents a creation from Spanish designer Miguel Marinero during a Fashion Week show in Madrid on Wednesday, July 10.
A fire rages at a thermal power plant in Mytishchi, Russia, on Thursday, July 11. At least seven people were injured, &lt;a href=&quot;https://tass.com/emergencies/1068077&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;according to the Russia state news agency TASS.&lt;/a&gt;
A fire rages at a thermal power plant in Mytishchi, Russia, on Thursday, July 11. At least seven people were injured, according to the Russia state news agency TASS.
