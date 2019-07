A protester holds up a sign of multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein, a well-connected hedge fund manager, in front of a federal courthouse in New York on Monday, July 8. A criminal indictment, unsealed Monday, accuses Epstein of operating a sex trafficking ring in which he sexually abused dozens of underage girls. He is charged with one count of sex trafficking of minors and one count of conspiracy to engage in sex trafficking of minors. He has pleaded not guilty to the charges.