Respiratory illness outbreak at retirement home kills 2 and sickens dozens more

(CNN) A respiratory illness outbreak at a Virginia assisted living facility has left two people dead and sent 18 others to the hospital, health officials said Thursday.

The Fairfax County Health Department is investigating after 54 of the 263 residents at Greenspring Retirement Community, located in Springfield, became ill with respiratory symptoms, ranging from a cough to pneumonia, over the past 11 days , the health department said.

Investigators are working to identify the cause of the outbreak.

Greenspring has cooperated with health officials, who are conducting tests, according to the department. The facility has been closed to new patients, while group activities have been canceled and ill residents are quarantined in their rooms, the health department said.

The first case occurred on June 30, Fairfax County Health Department spokesman John Silcox said. The department was notified of the outbreak earlier this week, Silcox said. He could not immediately say when the two patients died.

