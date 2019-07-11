Vandals target a billboard advertising an Islamic art exhibit

(CNN) A billboard advertising an Islamic art exhibit at the Philbrook Museum of Art in Tulsa was vandalized Tuesday, according to the museum's director.

The billboard, which has since been replaced, featured a piece of ceramic pottery and text that read, "1,200 years of Islamic Art." Someone wrote "HOME GROWN TERROR!" in black spray paint on the billboard and the one below it.

The Tulsa Police Department has not responded to a request for comment.

Museum Director Scott Stulen said he has seen an outpouring of community support since the incident.

"What's been really great is seeing the community rally behind us for this," he said. "Even if they don't necessarily want to support the museum, they don't want to see this hate in their community."

