A man is under arrest after remains were found in the search for missing Kentucky mom Savannah Spurlock

(CNN) The discovery of unidentified human remains in Garrard County, Kentucky, has led to one arrest in the case of missing Richmond mother Savannah Spurlock, according to police.

, was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence and booked into the Madison County Detention Center on Thursday morning, police said in a David Sparks, 23was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence and booked into the Madison County Detention Center on Thursday morning, police said in a news release . The remains were found Wednesday night on a property at Fall Lick Road owned by Sparks' family.

Sparks had been a suspect in Spurlock's disappearance immediately after she went missing, Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy told CNN Thursday. Police had searched the property in February, but nothing was found at that time.

David Sparks was arrested Thursday in connection with the search for Savannah Spurlock.

Purdy tweeted that just before midnight, investigators found human remains in Garrard County. "We cannot confirm the identity of the individual due to decomposition that has occurred," Purdy told CNN affiliate WKYT

Police did not divulge the exact location on the property where the remains were found due to the sensitivity of the investigation. The state medical examiner's office in Frankfort will perform an autopsy on and identify the remains, Purdy tweeted.

