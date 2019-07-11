(CNN) The discovery of unidentified human remains in Garrard County, Kentucky, has led to one arrest in the case of missing Richmond mother Savannah Spurlock, according to police.

David Sparks was charged with abuse of a corpse and tampering with physical evidence and booked into the Madison County Detention Center on Thursday morning, CNN affiliate WKYT reported . The remains were found Wednesday night at Perkins Lane, which had previously been searched in the weeks following Spurlock's disappearance, on property belonging to the family of a potential suspect.

David Sparks was arrested Thursday in connection with the search for Savannah Spurlock.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Robert Purdy tweeted that just before midnight, investigators found human remains in Garrard County. "We cannot confirm the identity of the individual due to decomposition that has occurred," Purdy told WKYT. He would not divulge the exact location of the remains due to the sensitivity of the investigation.

The state medical examiner's office in Frankfort will perform an autopsy on and identify the remains, he said.

Spurlock has been missing since January 4. The 23-year old mother of four was last seen leaving The Other Bar, located in Lexington, according to WKYT. Shortly after her disappearance, police questioned three men seen with her on surveillance footage from the bar, but no one was charged with any criminal offenses.

