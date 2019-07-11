A truck spilled pig guts all over a Kansas City interstate, and commuters were told to find an 'alternative snout'

(CNN) Commuters in Kansas City, Missouri, face road closures, construction and accidents regularly, but they encountered a new hurdle Thursday morning: a massive pile of pig intestines.

Nearly all lanes of Interstate 670 near downtown were closed after a semi lost its load of intestines, which appeared in piles and smeared into the asphalt for about 50 yards.

But it was the smell, commuters said, that was the real problem.

"It stinks so bad and I almost threw up in my car," one man who drove past tweeted to CNN affiliate KMBC.

OMG, There's animal guts spilling out of a tractor-trailer downtown Kansas City. It stinks so bad and I almost threw up in my car. It's all over the highway!🤮🤮🤮@kmbc — Rusty Kugler (@rustykugler) July 11, 2019

Kansas City police advised, "Hold your noses, and avoid the area for now." Officials deployed snowplows, a Bobcat and loads of powdered soap as they attempted to clean up the mess, which they hoped would be cleared by noon local time.

