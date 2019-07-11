ESPYs 2019 winners: View the full list

(CNN) ESPN's 2019 ESPY awards honored the world's finest athletes and their impact out of uniform. Take a look at the complete list of winners.

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Rob Mendez

Mendez, a high school football coach born without arms or legs, took home the flagship award with a rousing speech.

"I'm not done yet," he told the audience. "I made it this far. Who says I can't go further? Who says I can't? Nobody."