ESPYs 2019 winners: View the full list

(CNN)ESPN's 2019 ESPY awards honored the world's finest athletes and their impact out of uniform. Take a look at the complete list of winners.
Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Rob Mendez
Mendez, a high school football coach born without arms or legs, took home the flagship award with a rousing speech.
"I'm not done yet," he told the audience. "I made it this far. Who says I can't go further? Who says I can't? Nobody."
Pat Tillman Award for Service: Kirstie Ennis
Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Bill Russell
The first black coach in the NBA and professional sports in the United States, Russell received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 for "redefining the game of basketball."
Best Coach: Jim Calhoun
Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim
The 19-year-old snowboarding sensation won Americans over in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, where she earned gold in the halfpipe competition.
Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Huston
Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely
Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr
Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez
Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier
Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka
Best Esports Moment: Timothy "oLARRY" Anselimo returns to 2K League after surviving Jacksonville shooting
Anselimo returned to the world of competitive gaming in 2019 after surviving a 2018 mass shooting at a tournament for the video game Madden NFL in Jacksonville.
Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercise routine
The UCLA gymnast's viral performance was her last on the collegiate level. Clearly, she nailed it.
Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns from his bout with leukemia
Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson, Duke Blue Devils
Duke's star forward might've lost the NCAA men's basketball tournament, but he was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He's headed to the New Orleans Pelicans with the hope that he'll re-create some of his undergraduate magic.
Best Record-Breaking Performance: Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints breaks Peyton Manning's career passing mark
Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues
Best Moment: Lindsey Vonn, Rob Gronkowski, Dwyane Wade (all three retired this year)
Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan
The US Women's National Team fever hasn't let up. The forward scored five goals in the first game of this year's Women's World Cup and co-captained the team to victory.
Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi
Best Game: Los Angeles Rams defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football
Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
Accolades continue to pour in for Antetokounmpo, who was named the NBA's most valuable player last month.
Best Team: US women's national soccer team
Best International Women's Soccer Player: Sam Kerr
Best International Men's Soccer Player: Lionel Messi
Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson
Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams
No surprises here: Williams continues to dazzle fans with her passion on and off the court, and she's the world's highest-paid female athlete.
Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer
Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr
Best Driver: Kyle Busch
Best Jockey: Mike Smith
Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua
Best Bowler: Norm Duke