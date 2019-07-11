Breaking News

ESPYs 2019 winners: View the full list

By Scottie Andrew and Saeed Ahmed, CNN

Updated 11:24 AM ET, Thu July 11, 2019

Rob Mendez accepts the Jimmy V Award For Perseverance during the 2019 ESPYs.
(CNN)ESPN's 2019 ESPY awards honored the world's finest athletes and their impact out of uniform. Take a look at the complete list of winners.

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Rob Mendez
Mendez, a high school football coach born without arms or legs, took home the flagship award with a rousing speech.
    "I'm not done yet," he told the audience. "I made it this far. Who says I can't go further? Who says I can't? Nobody."
    Pat Tillman Award for Service: Kirstie Ennis
    Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Bill Russell
    The first black coach in the NBA and professional sports in the United States, Russell received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 for "redefining the game of basketball."
    Best Coach: Jim Calhoun
    Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs
    Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
    Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm
    Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim
    The 19-year-old snowboarding sensation won Americans over in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, where she earned gold in the halfpipe competition.
    Chloe Kim was honored Wednesday night for her performance in the 2018 Winter Olympics.
    Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Huston
    Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely
    Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr
    Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez
    Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier
    Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka
    Best Esports Moment: Timothy "oLARRY" Anselimo returns to 2K League after surviving Jacksonville shooting
    Anselimo returned to the world of competitive gaming in 2019 after surviving a 2018 mass shooting at a tournament for the video game Madden NFL in Jacksonville.
    Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercise routine
    The UCLA gymnast's viral performance was her last on the collegiate level. Clearly, she nailed it.
    Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns from his bout with leukemia
    Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants
    Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson, Duke Blue Devils
    Duke's star forward might've lost the NCAA men's basketball tournament, but he was the No. 1 pick in the 2019 NBA draft. He's headed to the New Orleans Pelicans with the hope that he'll re-create some of his undergraduate magic.
    Zion Williamson poses with his ESPY for Best College Athlete.
    Best Record-Breaking Performance: Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints breaks Peyton Manning's career passing mark
    Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues
    Best Moment: Lindsey Vonn, Rob Gronkowski, Dwyane Wade (all three retired this year)
    Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan
    The US Women's National Team fever hasn't let up. The forward scored five goals in the first game of this year's Women's World Cup and co-captained the team to victory.
    Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi
    Best Game: Los Angeles Rams defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football
    Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
    Accolades continue to pour in for Antetokounmpo, who was named the NBA's most valuable player last month.
    Best Team: US women's national soccer team
    Best International Women's Soccer Player: Sam Kerr
    Best International Men's Soccer Player: Lionel Messi
    Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
    Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals
    Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson
    Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams
    No surprises here: Williams continues to dazzle fans with her passion on and off the court, and she's the world's highest-paid female athlete.
    Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer
    Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic
    Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr
    Best Driver: Kyle Busch
    Best Jockey: Mike Smith
      Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua
      Best Bowler: Norm Duke