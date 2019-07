ESPYs 2019 winners: View the full list

(CNN) ESPN's 2019 ESPY awards honored the world's finest athletes and their impact out of uniform. Take a look at the complete list of winners.

Jimmy V Award for Perseverance: Rob Mendez

Mendez, a high school football coach born without arms or legs, took home the flagship award with a rousing speech.

"I'm not done yet," he told the audience. "I made it this far. Who says I can't go further? Who says I can't? Nobody."

Pat Tillman Award for Service: Kirstie Ennis

Arthur Ashe Courage Award: Bill Russell

The first black coach in the NBA and professional sports in the United States, Russell received a Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2011 for "redefining the game of basketball."

Best Coach: Jim Calhoun

Best NFL Player: Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs

Best NBA Player: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Best WNBA Player: Breanna Stewart, Seattle Storm

Best Female Action Sports Athlete: Chloe Kim

The 19-year-old snowboarding sensation won Americans over in the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang , where she earned gold in the halfpipe competition.

Chloe Kim was honored Wednesday night for her performance in the 2018 Winter Olympics.

Best Male Action Sports Athlete: Nyjah Huston

Best Female Athlete with a Disability: Allysa Seely

Best Male Athlete with a Disability: Mark Barr

Best Boxer: Canelo Álvarez

Best MMA Fighter: Daniel Cormier

Best Male Golfer: Brooks Koepka

Best Esports Moment: Timothy "oLARRY" Anselimo returns to 2K League after surviving Jacksonville shooting

Anselimo returned to the world of competitive gaming in 2019 after surviving a 2018 mass shooting at a tournament for the video game Madden NFL in Jacksonville.

Best Viral Sports Moment: Katelyn Ohashi scores a perfect 10 in floor exercise routine

The UCLA gymnast's viral performance was her last on the collegiate level. Clearly, she nailed it.

Best WWE Moment: Roman Reigns returns from his bout with leukemia

Best Breakthrough Athlete: Saquon Barkley, New York Giants

Best College Athlete: Zion Williamson, Duke Blue Devils

Zion Williamson poses with his ESPY for Best College Athlete.

Best Record-Breaking Performance: Drew Brees of the New Orleans Saints breaks Peyton Manning's career passing mark

Best Comeback: St. Louis Blues

Best Moment: Lindsey Vonn, Rob Gronkowski, Dwyane Wade (all three retired this year)

Best Female Athlete: Alex Morgan

The US Women's National Team fever hasn't let up. The forward scored five goals in the first game of this year's Women's World Cup and co-captained the team to victory.

Best Play: Katelyn Ohashi

Best Game: Los Angeles Rams defeat the Kansas City Chiefs on Monday Night Football

Best Male Athlete: Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks

Accolades continue to pour in for Antetokounmpo, who was named the NBA's most valuable player last month.

Best Team: US women's national soccer team

Best International Women's Soccer Player: Sam Kerr

Best International Men's Soccer Player: Lionel Messi

Best MLB Player: Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers

Best NHL Player: Alexander Ovechkin, Washington Capitals

Best Female Golfer: Brooke Henderson

Best Female Tennis Player: Serena Williams

Best Male Tennis Player: Roger Federer

Best MLS Player: Zlatan Ibrahimovic

Best NWSL Player: Sam Kerr

Best Driver: Kyle Busch

Best Jockey: Mike Smith

Best Upset: Andy Ruiz Jr. defeats Anthony Joshua

Best Bowler: Norm Duke