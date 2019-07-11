Cleveland police say a man with a history of domestic violence killed 2 adults and 2 children

(CNN) Cleveland Police say a man with a history of domestic violence killed a woman, two children -- including one of his own -- and then fatally shot a neighbor who happened to be in the area.

The suspect, Armond Johnson, was arrested and charged with aggravated murder for Tuesday's quadruple homicide, in which two adults were shot multiple times and two children died of smoke inhalation from a fire.

"It is not lost upon us the fact that we are charging the father of one of the children in this crime," said Cleveland Police Lt. Ali Pillow.

David Cousin Jr., 35, and Takeyra Collins, 25, were both ruled dead of multiple gunshot wounds, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office said. Armond Johnson Jr., 6, and Aubree Stone, 2, were found dead inside the home of smoke inhalation.

On Tuesday, police found Cousin unresponsive in a field between 8 and 9 a.m., Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said. Police working on a tip went to a nearby home and smelled smoke, so they forced their way inside and found Collins and the two children dead, he said.

