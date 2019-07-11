(CNN) Cleveland police have arrested and charged a man with aggravated murder in a quadruple homicide in which two adults were shot multiple times and two children died of smoke inhalation from a fire.

Police found an unresponsive man in a field Tuesday between 8 and 9 a.m., Cleveland Police Chief Calvin Williams said. Police working on a tip went to a nearby home and smelled smoke, so they forced their way inside and found a woman and two children dead, he said.

Some "accelerants" had been used in the fire, William said, without elaborating.

"This is a terrible tragedy," he said.

Officers on Tuesday work at the crime scene where several bodies were found.

David Cousin Jr., 35, and Takeyra Collins, 25, were both ruled dead of multiple gunshot wounds, the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner's Office said. Armond Johnson Jr., 6, and Aubree Stone, 2, were found dead inside the home of smoke inhalation.

