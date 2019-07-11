34 cannabis plants found growing in flower beds at the Vermont Capitol

(CNN) Vermont's Capitol Police have quite the mystery on their hands after a visitor pointed out a possible cannabis plant growing in the flower beds on the front lawn.

An officer inspected the lawn on Monday and found what is believed to be either a hemp or marijuana plant. Chief Matthew Romei said they found 34 immature plants that are too young to differentiate.

The genetic differences between hemp and marijuana are whether the plant has the potential to change your mental state, according to a University of Minnesota study

One of 34 cannabis plants found on the Capitol grounds in Vermont.

Further lab testing would be needed to figure out what the plants are, but Romei says the department has no plans to test them because it isn't pursuing a criminal case.

"We also have no thoughts on why someone would plant it," the department said. "But if anyone wants to claim it and let us know why they planted it, we are happy to listen."

