A man got drunk and impaled his car on a giant saguaro cactus

(CNN) Here's a question: When you get drunk and impale your car on a giant saguaro cactus, are you unlucky because your car (and pride) get annihilated and you are arrested for DUI, or lucky because you live to tell the tale?

After all, look at the size of that thing.

A man in Pima County, Arizona, is undoubtedly pondering this contradiction after running his car over a median on Wednesday and ending up dangerously close to the business end of a saguaro cactus. The Pima County Sheriff's Department said that when they arrived the man "appeared disoriented" and had "sustained minor injuries." He was later arrested and charged with DUI.