Two Boston EMTs assaulted, one stabbed multiple times, by a patient

(CNN) A Boston emergency medical technician who was attacked and stabbed multiple times on Wednesday afternoon is recovering after surgery, according to the city's Emergency Medical Services department.

Police responding to a call in downtown Boston at 4 p.m. on Wednesday found a female EMT suffering from multiple stab wounds, Boston Police Department said Thursday

A male EMT, standing at the back of the ambulance, was also found suffering from exposure to an undetermined chemical agent. He told police that their alleged attacker, later identified as Julie Tejeda, 31, of East Boston, was still on the scene. After placing the suspect in custody, the officers transported both victims to an area hospital for treatment.

"We are awaiting arraignment of the suspect right now," Boston's EMS department told CNN. The suspect will be charged with assault with intent to murder, assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon and assault and battery on a public employee, according to police.

Boston EMS Chief Jim Hooley told the Boston Herald that the incident happened in the back of the ambulance and that Tejeda was a patient. The Herald also reported that a pair of scissors was found at the scene.

Read More