Fire breaks out at Warner Bros. studio, home of Harry Potter films

London (CNN) Firefighters are tackling a blaze at the Warner Bros. studio near London, where all eight Harry Potter movies were filmed.

The fire broke out late on Wednesday evening, with nearby residents seeing smoke rising from the lot.

It was still ablaze nearly twelve hours later, Hertfordshire County Council told CNN.

"Hertfordshire County Council's Fire and Rescue Service were called to reports of a fire at Warner Bros Studios in Leavesden in Hertfordshire at 11.29 p.m. (6.29 p.m. ET) on Wednesday 10 July," the council said in a statement.

"Eighteen fire engines and support vehicles are currently at the scene as crews continue to tackle the fire. Three jets and one aerial ladder platform are in use," they said, adding that the set was not being used at the time and there are no injuries.

