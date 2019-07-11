Simona Halep dispatches Elina Svitolina to reach first Wimbledon final

(CNN) Simona Halep dispatched Elina Svitolina in straight sets to reach her first Wimbledon final, winning 6-1 6-3 in just over an hour.

After 20 grueling minutes, the pair had already exchanged numerous lengthy rallies but registered just two games on the scoreboard.

The action and afternoon heat was too much for one spectator, who had to be helped out of Center Court -- though the stoppage provided a welcome break for both players who were breathing deeply at the back of the court after another brutal exchange.

Svitolina blinked first, with Halep finally getting the break of serve at the third attempt, before the Ukrainian immediately broke back to love.

But from there No. 7 seed Halep -- already a grand slam champion at the 2018 French Open -- raced into the lead, wrapping up the rest of first set in the same time it took to play those first two games.

Read More