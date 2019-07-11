Pete Buttigieg unveils new details of racial justice plan in bid for black voters

(CNN) Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg unveiled new aspects of his plan for racial justice Thursday morning, pledging that it would "help heal our racial divides with bold policies that match the scale of the crises we face today."

Buttigieg's "Douglass Plan," named for abolitionist Frederick Douglass, would seek to combat racial inequality by focusing on reforming health care, education, entrepreneurship, criminal justice and voting rights on a federal level, per a release from his campaign. The South Bend, Indiana, mayor first announced the plan in an op-ed for the Charleston Chronicle last month.

In the new details of the plan, Buttigieg has proposed: increasing federal funding for historically black colleges and universities, increasing investments in minority-held depositories and mandating 25% of government contracts go to minority owned businesses. The plan would also seek to reduce incarceration by 50% at the state and federal level and abolish private federal prisons, per a release from the Buttigieg campaign.

The plan also wants to address "the underrepresentation of Black Americans in the health workforce and train our existing health workforce to combat bias -- especially racial bias -- when treating patients," hitting a topic Buttigieg has touched on while stumping on the campaign trail.

"Our entire health care system is burdened by racism," Buttigieg told voters at Sunday's Essence Fest in New Orleans, "when black women are dying from maternal complications at three times the rate of white women. Your race should have absolutely no bearing on your life expectancy in this country."

Read More