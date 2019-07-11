Ocasio-Cortez calls Pelosi's 'singling out' of Democratic women of color 'disrespectful'

(CNN) Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been "singling out" freshman congresswomen of color — the latest charge in a growing rift between the leader of the party in the chamber and the high-profile progressive freshman.

"But the persistent singling out ... it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful ... the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color," Ocasio-Cortez added.

CNN has reached out for additional comment from Ocasio-Cortez.

Though she didn't mention them by name, Pelosi was referring to Reps. Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts.

"All of these people have their public whatever and their Twitter world," Pelosi told the Times. "But they didn't have any following. They're four people and that's how many votes they got."

Ocasio-Cortez hit back on Twitter, arguing "That public 'whatever' is called public sentiment."

Pelosi has stood by her comments this week, saying she was simply stating that the four members voted against the bill. She also told reporters she does not have any regrets about her remarks.

And in the caucus meeting Wednesday, Pelosi told members: "You got a complaint? You come and talk to me about it. But do not tweet about our members and expect us to think that that is just OK."

Pelosi and Ocasio-Cortez have clashed over some of the more progressive policies and stances that the New York Democrat has pushed.

The House speaker made similar comments about Ocasio-Cortez in an April interview.

"While there are people who have a large number of Twitter followers, what's important is that we have large numbers of votes on the floor of the House," Ocasio-Cortez told USA Today.

She was asked by Politico about the "Green New Deal" and responded dismissively about the sweeping legislative proposal Ocasio-Cortez has championed that aims to combat climate change.

"It will be one of several or maybe many suggestions that we receive," Pelosi said, Politico reported. "The green dream or whatever they call it, nobody knows what it is, but they're for it, right?"