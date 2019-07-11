Ocasio-Cortez calls Pelosi's 'singling out' of Democratic women of color 'disrespectful'

(CNN) Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York suggested that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has been "singling out" freshman congresswomen of color — the latest charge in a growing rift between the leader of the party in the chamber and the high-profile progressive freshman.

"When these comments first started, I kind of thought that she was keeping the progressive flank at more of an arm's distance in order to protect more moderate members, which I understood," Ocasio-Cortez told The Washington Post in an interview published Wednesday.

"But the persistent singling out ... it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful ... the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color," Ocasio-Cortez added.

Ocasio-Cortez stood by her claim Thursday that Pelosi has been unfairly zeroing in on freshman women of color.

"It's really just pointing out the pattern, right? We're not talking about just progressives, it's signaling out four individuals," Ocasio-Cortez told CNN on Capitol Hill. "And knowing the media environment that we're operating in, knowing the amount of death threats that we get, knowing the amount of concentration detention, I think it's just worth asking why."