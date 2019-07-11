Senate to expedite confirmation hearing for Trump's defense secretary pick

Washington (CNN) The Senate Armed Services committee announced Thursday that it will expedite the process to hold a confirmation hearing for President Donald Trump's pick for secretary of defense Mark Esper despite the fact that Congress is still waiting for the White House to submit his formal nomination.

Esper's hearing is scheduled to take place on Tuesday July 16, according to a statement from committee leaders, which noted that the Executive Branch has provided "pre-nomination paperwork."

The announcement comes at a time when large number of senior roles at the Pentagon lack permanent appointees . Increased global tensions have prompted senators on both sides of the aisle to begin the confirmation process for Esper as they are eager for stable leadership after more than six months without a permanent defense secretary.

"We need Senate-confirmed leadership at the Pentagon, and quickly. While we will act expeditiously to consider Acting Secretary Esper's expected nomination, the Committee will uphold our constitutional advice-and-consent responsibilities with the care and consideration this position deserves," said Republican Sen. Jim Inhofe, the committee's chairman.

"Next week's hearing will give committee members the chance to ask questions of the expected nominee and learn more about how he will work to lead the Pentagon, advocate for service members, support the National Defense Strategy and keep American families safe," he said.

