Why John Sanders left after two and a half months as acting CBP commissioner

Washington (CNN) Acting Customs and Border Protection Commissioner John Sanders had only been in the job a month when a 16-year-old Guatemalan boy died in the agency's custody . The death sparked a national outcry among lawmakers and immigration advocates. It also deeply resonated with Sanders and shaped his roughly two-month tenure at the top of the agency.

"Helping the kids. That has forever changed me. And I think a lot more needs to be done for them," he added.

In his interview with CNN, Sanders, who joined Customs and Border Protection in 2018, did not explicitly criticize any of the administration's policies.

But the planned ICE operation became a point of contention for Sanders, according to a DHS official, who added that the administration's rhetoric on ICE deportations was a "red line" for the acting commissioner.

Wednesday, acting US Citizenship and Immigration Services Director Ken Cuccinelli said raids are "absolutely going to happen."

Customs and Border Protection, charged with policing the US borders and managing legal trade and travel, is at the front line of the President's immigration agenda, as he tries to crack down on illegal immigration amid an ongoing influx of migrant arrivals. The agency has been under intensifying scrutiny following government and media reports of squalid conditions at facilities, and derogatory Facebook posts by current and former Border Patrol agents.

Last week, the Homeland Security inspector general issued a report on Border Patrol facilities in south Texas, which included extreme overcrowding and children younger than 7 being held in custody for more than two weeks -- far longer than the allowed 72 hours. The report included several photos of packed cells and standing-room-only conditions in some Border Patrol facilities, which are designed to hold people for short periods of time.

"That's what conditions were like," said Sanders about this and other recent inspector general reports. "They were very, very bad."

"Why ever people come, they are here. I think that compassion and empathy is important to ensure they are treated humanely with dignity with respect," Sanders told CNN.

The departure

Sanders' decision to leave is indicative of an administration marked by continuous leadership turnover, particularly within the ranks of the Department of Homeland Security, which is charged with executing on the President's campaign promise to curb immigration.

Vasquez's death, in particular, pushed Sanders to take further action to prevent another, he said, including bolstering medical assistance at the border and pushing ahead on setting up additional temporary facilities for children and families. But some of his efforts weren't realized by the time he left.

"I didn't see it coming," said a DHS official, who worked with Sanders, about his resignation. "He's just a good guy, and I wish he was still here."

Sanders departure adds to the tumult at Homeland Security, which began in mid-April with the forced resignation of then-Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen, and has left the department's immigration agencies without permanent leaders. CBP-Commissioner Kevin McAleenan was named acting secretary, creating the opening for Sanders.

The rotating cast of characters filling the leadership ranks within the department has raised concerns, as the situation along the southern border persists.

"DHS is charged with keeping the nation secure, but the President is putting its leadership through a constant game of musical chairs to fit his political agenda," said House Homeland Security Chairman Bennie Thompson in a statement late last month.

As officials have departed, and deputies have moved into new leadership positions, more than half of the department's top roles are filled by temporary leaders. For instance, acting Immigration and Customs Enforcement Director Mark Morgan, a vocal proponent of the administration's immigration enforcement policies, replaced Sanders as acting CBP commissioner.

Asked if he requested for Sanders to resign or why he was leaving his post, Trump told reporters last month: "No, I know (sic) there was going to be a change there. I've made changes, very good changes. We're moving some people around to different locations," attributing the personnel changes to Mexico's new immigration efforts resulting from his tariff threat.

Pressed further as to whether he called for Sanders' resignation, Trump said, "I hear he's a very good man. I hear he's a good person. I don't know him. I don't think I ever spoke to him."

Morgan took over the top job at the border agency, where he previously served as the chief of the US Border Patrol, this week.

"They made a choice, and so I thought it was a good time to go," Sanders said.

Although he was offered other opportunities at the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees CBP, Sanders left government and plans to work with NGOs helping children, particularly in Mexico, he said.

Sanders' tenure at the Department of Homeland Security

In an interview with CNN, Acting DHS Secretary McAleenan said of Sanders that, "he had the trust on the political side as well as the operational chops and really the drive to innovate and address our problems and challenges at the border in new ways."

