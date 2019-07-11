Six dead and dozens injured in Greek storm

(CNN) A freak storm in northern Greece killed six tourists and left more than 30 others injured on Wednesday.

Eyewitness video shows violent winds and rain hitting Halkdiki, an area near Thessaloniki popular with holidaymakers, around 9.45 p.m. local time (2.45 p.m. ET).

An elderly Czech couple were killed when their caravan was blown over, and two Russians and two Romanians also died, according to CNN affiliate CNN Greece

The localized storm reportedly only lasted around 10-15 minutes.

Other injured people were transferred to local hospitals and one was taken to intensive care, but all of them are in a stable condition, government spokesman Stelios Petsa was reported as saying by CNN Greece.

Read More