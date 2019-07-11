Save big on Beats Solo3 and Powerbeats 3

It's no secret that we're big fans of Beats by Dre here at CNN Underscored -- especially the new true wireless Powerbeats Pro, which really give other earbuds a run for their money.

Leading up to Amazon's Prime Day on July 15, and likely lasting a few days longer, you'll find big savings on the Beats by Dre line on Amazon, including Solo3, Powerbeats3 and EP On-Ear Headphones.

Here are some of our favorites.

Beats Solo3 ($195, originally $299.95; amazon.com)

If you're looking for a solid pair of over-ear headphones that will last for a while, the Solo3 from Beats by Dre are a great option. They have an estimated 40 hours of battery life and a quick charge function that will allow these to rock out all day long. If you're pairing these with an iOS or macOS device, the built-in W1 chip will enable fast pairing. This way once you pair with an iPhone you can easily connect from an iPad or MacBook.

Beats Powerbeats3 ($99.95, originally $199.95; amazon.com)

The Powerbeats 3 are the tried and trusted Bluetooth earbuds. These aren't true wireless, so there is a cord connecting the two sides. But an advantage here is that these won't go missing as easily as wireless buds. Like the Solo3, the quick charge function here will give you an hour of playback time in just five minutes. The in-ear design will also help to deliver a noise-isolating experience so you can pump up the jams and focus. All in all, at just shy of $100 and packing 12 hours of battery life, the Powerbeats3 certainly impress.

Beat EP On-Ear Headphones ($70.01, originally $129.95; amazon.com)

Beats' take on a classic over-the-ear corded headphone is the EP. These basic headphones make the headphone jack a requirement and don't need to be charged, because they get power from the device they're plugged into. You get inline controls for easy listening and with an adjustable headband, you can find the fit that's perfect for you. Plus you're saving nearly 50% off the regular price.

Note: The prices above reflect the retailer's listed prices at the time of publication.