Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh (CNN) When the monsoon rains hit southeast Bangladesh this week, Hafiz Ullah and his family abandoned their flimsy bamboo-and-tarpaulin-home to take shelter in a nearby school.

While they were away, the Rohingya refugees from Myanmar lost nearly everything they owned.

"(All) our things were stolen," says Ullah's wife, Kawser. "That's why I have to live in the dark now. I lost my light and battery."

While some of the family of six's possessions did survive the rains, their most essential items -- a fridge and a cooker -- were destroyed.

"We can't cook anything because I think my stove is damaged," Hafiz says. "We don't have food to eat now, so we can't give anything to our children and they can't drink the water or go outside because of the floods."

UNICEF has already begun cleaning up flood water from facilities that are affected.



However, the situation in the #Rohingya #refugee camps may worsen as more heavy rain is on its way. #AChildIsAChild pic.twitter.com/QGsJ4w4lcC — UNICEF Bangladesh (@UNICEFBD) July 6, 2019

