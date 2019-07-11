9 deer in a sacred sanctuary in Japan have been found dead with plastic in their stomachs

(CNN) Nine deer in Nara, Japan, have been found dead with plastic bags in their stomachs, according to the group that monitors the welfare of the deer.

Over the past five months, nine of the 14 deer that died in the famous park were found to have plastic bags filling their stomachs. In March, the group posted a picture of more than 7 lbs of plastic bags that were found inside one dead deer's stomach.

Yoshitaka Ashimura, secretary general of the Nara Deer Preservation Foundation, confirmed that three of the deaths were directly related to digestive issues from eating the plastic.

More than 1,000 of the sacred Sika deer roam around in Nara Park and are classified as a national treasure in Japan. The park is also home to multiple temples and shrines. Tourists are advised to only feed the deer rice crackers, which are known as Shika-senbai.

