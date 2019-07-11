(CNN)Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:
-- President Donald Trump backed off his plan to add a census citizenship question, issuing an executive order directing agencies to hand over data on noncitizens in the US to the Commerce Department.
-- An ICE operation to arrest people in families that have been ordered to be deported will start Sunday, after Trump's delay last month.
-- Dozens of women have come forward with allegations against multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein.
-- A Mississippi Republican gubernatorial candidate insisted that a female reporter must be escorted by a male colleague if she wants to accompany him on a campaign trip.
-- A tropical storm is heating up in the Gulf of Mexico and is set to make landfall in Louisiana on Saturday.
-- American Airlines made a woman wearing a romper cover herself with a blanket on a flight from Jamaica to Florida.
-- Denise Nickerson, the actor who played Violet in 'Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory,' has died.
-- Britain's new multibillion dollar aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth sprung a leak.
-- Amazon said it will spend $700 million dollars to retrain 100,000 employees.
-- A hotel near Tokyo's Haneda International Airport installed a flight simulator in one of their hotel rooms.