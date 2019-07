(CNN) Here's what you might have missed Thursday on CNN:

-- President Donald Trump backed off his plan to add a census citizenship question, issuing an executive order directing agencies to hand over data on noncitizens in the US to the Commerce Department.

-- An ICE operation to arrest people in families that have been ordered to be deported will start Sunday, after Trump's delay last month.

-- Dozens of women have come forward with allegations against multimillionaire Jeffrey Epstein.

-- A Mississippi Republican gubernatorial candidate insisted that a female reporter must be escorted by a male colleague if she wants to accompany him on a campaign trip.