Astronomers have found a rare kilometer-wide asteroid with the shortest year known

(CNN) A massive asteroid has eluded astronomers because of its unusual orbit -- until now.

It's difficult to spot the asteroids because astronomers only have about 20 to 30 minutes before or after sunset to find them, Ye said.

"LF6 is very unusual both in orbit and in size -- its unique orbit explains why such a large asteroid eluded several decades of careful searches," Ye said.

In its orbit, 2019 LF6 swings out beyond Venus and at times comes closer to the sun than Venus, which circles it every 88 days.

The ZTF team has discovered one other Atira asteroid, 2019 AQ3 , which orbits the sun about every 165 days.

Besides the Atira asteroids, ZTF has identified about 100 near-Earth asteroids and about 2,000 orbiting in the Main Belt, between Mars and Jupiter.